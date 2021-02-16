Soft Start Predicted For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - Ahead of the long Lunar New Year break, the Taiwan stock market had bounced higher again - one session after ending the three-day winning streak in which it had spiked more than 630 points or 4.1 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 15,800-point plateau and it's likely to tick lower again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is slightly soft, with profit taking expected after recent gains. The European and U.S. bourses were slightly lower and the Asian markets figure to follow that lead.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Feb. 6 following gains from the cement companies and mixed performances from the financial shares and technology stocks.

For the day, the index added 96.18 points or 0.61 percent to finish at 15,802.40 after trading between 15,774.34 and 15,938.09.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial fell 0.25 percent, while CTBC Financial climbed 1.04 percent, Fubon Financial lost 0.42 percent, First Financial gathered 0.98 percent, E Sun Financial collected 0.42 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company advanced 0.80 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation jumped 1.93 percent, Hon Hai Precision shed 0.44 percent, MediaTek rose 0.42 percent, Formosa Plastic sank 0.77 percent, Asia Cement gained 0.49 percent, Taiwan Cement perked 1.11 percent and Mega Financial, Largan Precision and Catcher Technology were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild consolidation as the major averages were unable to hold early gains, ultimately finishing mixed and little changed.

The Dow added 64.35 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 31,522.75, while the NASDAQ sank 47.97 points or 0.34 percent to end at 14,047.50 and the S&P 500 eased 2.24 points or 0.06 percent to close at 3,932.59.

The early strength on Wall Street largely reflected recent upward momentum on optimism for President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion relief package.

Recent signs indicating the coronavirus crisis is easing following a recent surge has also generated buying interest as countries around the world continue to ramp up vaccine rollouts.

Buying interest waned over the course of the morning, however, leading some traders to cash in on the recent strength in the markets.

In U.S. economic news, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York released a report showing New York manufacturing activity grew at its fastest pace in five months in February.

Crude oil prices surged higher Tuesday after oil wells and refineries in Texas were shut down due to cold, while rising tensions in the Middle East also contributed to oil's advance. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended up $0.58 or 1 percent at $60.05 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.