Soft Start Predicted For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market moved lower again on Wednesday, one session after it had snapped the two-day slide in which it had retreated almost 540 points or 5.2 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 10,890-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the red again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative thanks to ongoing concerns about the effect of the coronavirus on the world economy. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The TSE finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares and technology stocks, while the cement companies provided support.

For the day, the index lost 109.79 points or 1.00 percent to finish at 10,893.75 after trading between 10,885.91 and 11,088.23.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial declined 1.03 percent, while Mega Financial shed 0.48 percent, while CTBC Financial lost 0.93 percent, Fubon Financial fell 0.47 percent, First Financial added 0.22 percent, E Sun Financial slid 0.71 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company tumbled 1.63 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation dropped 1.00 percent, Hon Hai Precision sank 1.01 percent, Largan Precision skidded 2.34 percent, Catcher Technology plunged 3.08 percent, MediaTek retreated 2.81 percent, Asia Cement climbed 1.31 percent, Taiwan Cement gained 0.48 percent and Formosa Plastic eased 0.11 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is brutal as stocks gap opened sharply lower on Wednesday and moved lower still as the day progressed - offsetting gains from the previous session.

The Dow plummeted 1,464.94 points or 5.86 percent to finish at 23,553.22, while the NASDAQ tumbled 392.20 points or 4.70 percent to 7,952.05 and the S&P 500 plunged 140.85 points or 4.89 percent to 2,741.85.

The pullback on Wall Street came as traders cashed in on Tuesday's gains amid lingering concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Total confirmed cases have climbed above 121,000 worldwide, while the total number of deaths is closing in on 4,400.

Traders seem to be expressing continued uncertainty about whether expected stimulus measures will be adequate to soften the economic blow from the outbreak.

Crude oil prices moved higher in early trading on Wednesday before reversing course and heading south again as the day progressed. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for April tumbled $2.00 or 5.76 percent to $32.69 a barrel on Wednesday - wiping out the gains from the previous session.

