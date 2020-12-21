Soft Start Predicted For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, sinking more than 25 points or 0.8 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 2,845-point plateau and it's likely to extend its losing streak on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on renewed coronavirus concerns. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished barely lower on Monday following losses from the properties and a mixed picture from the financial sector.

For the day, the index eased 2.46 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 2,846.52 after trading between 2,831.40 and 2,854.61. Volume was 1.34 billion shares worth 1.14 billion Singapore dollars. There were 269 decliners and 174 gainers.

Among the actives, Singapore Press Holdings plummeted 1.75 percent, while City Developments plunged 1.49 percent, SATS tanked 1.45 percent, Thai Beverage soared 1.35 percent, Hongkong Land spiked 1.20 percent, Comfort DelGro tumbled 1.17 percent, Genting Singapore skidded 1.15 percent, SembCorp Industries retreated 1.14 percent, Singapore Airlines declined 1.13 percent, Keppel Corp surrendered 1.11 percent, Ascendas REIT sank 1.00 percent, Dairy Farm International jumped 0.97 percent, Wilmar International climbed 0.92 percent, CapitaLand dropped 0.61 percent, Singapore Exchange shed 0.54 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust added 0.51 percent, DBS Group collected 0.44 percent, United Overseas Bank fell 0.40 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering slid 0.26 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation eased 0.10 percent and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, Mapletree Commercial Trust, SingTel, CapitaLand Commercial Trust and UOL Group all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened sharply lower on Monday but recovered as the day progressed to end mixed and little changed.

The Dow rose 37.40 points or 0.12 percent to finish at 30,216.45, while the NASDAQ fell 13.12 points or 0.10 percent to end at 12,742.52 and the S&P 500 slid 14.49 points or 0.39 percent to close at 3,694.92.

The early sell-off on Wall Street came on concerns about a new coronavirus strain in the U.K., with the variant said to be 70 percent more infectious than the original strain. This led Canada as well as several European countries, including Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands, to order a suspension of flights from Britain.

Selling pressure waned over the course of the session, however, as traders also reacted to news that Congressional leaders finally agreed on a new $900 billion relief package. The bill will purportedly provide more federal assistance to small businesses, healthcare providers, and the unemployed and includes direct payments worth up to $600 per adult and child.

Crude oil prices plunged sharply on Monday as reports of a surge in a new strain of coronavirus in the U.K. raised concerns about energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended down $1.27 or 2.6 percent at $47.97 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.