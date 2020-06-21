Soft Start Predicted For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has moved lower in consecutive trading days, sinking almost 35 points or 1.3 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 2,635-point plateau and may see continued consolidation again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is directionless as investors hold their breath to see if another wave of Covid-19 is imminent. The European markets were up on Friday and the U.S. bourses were mostly lower and the Asian stocks are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The STI finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index skidded 30.83 points or 1.16 percent to finish at the daily low of 2,634.83 after peaking at 2,658.93. Volume was 1.8 billion shares worth 2.31 billion Singapore dollars. There were 220 decliners and 205 gainers.

Among the actives, CapitaLand Commercial Trust plummeted 4.42 percent, while CapitaLand Mall Trust plunged 3.79 percent, SATS tanked 2.80 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust tumbled 2.42 percent, Singapore Press Holdings skidded 2.21 percent, Ascendas REIT retreated 2.19 percent, Genting Singapore soared 1.97 percent, SingTel declined 1.95 percent, Wilmar International surrendered 1.80 percent, Singapore Airlines dropped 1.72 percent, DBS Group sank 1.67 percent, Singapore Exchange advanced 1.59 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering shed 1.47 percent, CapitaLand lost 1.35 percent, Hongkong Land added 1.25 percent, SembCorp Industries and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding both fell 1.03 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation slid 0.98 percent, Keppel Corp gained 0.83 percent, United Overseas Bank dipped 0.76 percent, Thai Beverage rose 0.71 percent, Comfort DelGro was down 0.62 percent and Mapletree Logistics Trust eased 0.51 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened higher on Friday but faded as the session progressed, sending the major averages mostly into the red at the close.

The Dow shed 208.64 points or 0.80 percent to finish at 25,871.46, while the NASDAQ rose 3.07 points or 0.03 percent to 9,946.12 and the S&P 500 fell 17.60 points or 0.56 percent to 3,097.74. For the week, the Dow added 1 percent, the NASDAQ jumped 3.7 percent and the S&P climbed 1.9 percent.

The higher open on Wall Street came on continued optimism about economic recovery in the wake of recent strong data on employment and retail sales.

However, reports showing a surge in coronavirus infections in several states in America and the World Health Organization's warning that the pandemic is "accelerating and the world is in a new and dangerous phase" unsettled the market.

The Trump administration has declared there will not be another shutdown, but Apple Inc. (AAPL) announced that it is temporarily shuttering stores again in U.S. states where coronavirus cases have been spiking in recent weeks. Texas and Arizona reported record spikes in new cases on Friday.

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Friday amid continued optimism that OPEC and its allies will strictly comply with production cuts to balance demand-supply position and help stabilize prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July added $0.91 or 2.3 percent at $39.75 a barrel.

