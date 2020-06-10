Soft Start Predicted For China Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The China stock market on Wednesday snapped the three-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 40 points or 1.3 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 2,945-point plateau and it may extend its losses on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower, with profit taking expected following recent rallies. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SCI finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the financials, properties and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index fell 12.36 points or 0.42 percent to finish at 2,943.75 after trading between 2,934.84 and 2,951.33. The Shenzhen Composite Index added5.62 points or 0.30 percent to end at6 1,874.94.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.19 percent, while Bank of China shed 0.28 percent, China Construction Bank lost 0.47 percent, China Merchants Bank sank 0.53 percent, China Life Insurance dropped 0.79 percent, Ping An Insurance skidded 1.20 percent, PetroChina retreated 0.69 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) slid 0.24 percent, Baoshan Iron eased 0.22 percent, Gemdale tumbled 1.88 percent, Poly Developments plunged 2.14 percent and China Vanke tanked 0.98 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is inconclusive as stocks saw considerable volatility Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement before eventually ending mixed.

The Dow dropped 282.31 points or 1.04 percent to finish at 26,989.99, while the NASDAQ added 66.59 points or 0.67 percent to finish at 10,020.35 and the S&P 500 fell 17.04 points or 0.53 percent to close at 3,190.14.

The continued advance by the Nasdaq partly reflected notable gains by big-name tech companies like Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN), which jumped by 2.6 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively, to new record closing highs.

Meanwhile, the lower closes by the Dow and the S&P 500 came even though both indexes briefly turned positive after the Fed indicated interest rates are likely to remain at current near-zero levels through 2022.

Crude oil futures ended higher on Wednesday as the dollar weakened after the Fed indicated that interest rates will remain near zero through the end of 2022. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July settled at $39.60 a barrel, gaining $0.66 or 1.7 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.