Soft Start Likely For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market turned lower again on Monday, one session after it had snapped the two-day slide in which it had retreated more than 225 points or 5.1 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 4,575-point plateau and it's expected to open in the red again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft with energy stocks expected to weigh after crude oil futures went negative for the first time ever. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The JCI finished sharply lower on Monday as the financial shares and resource stocks ended mostly in the red.

For the day, the index dropped 58.92 points or 1.27 percent to finish at 4,575.90 after trading between 4,573.77 and 4,669.54.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia shed 0.44 percent, while Bank Mandiri and Indocement both dipped 0.23 percent, Bank Central Asia skidded 1.29 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia tumbled 1.44 percent, Indosat tanked 3.68 percent, Semen Indonesia retreated 2.70 percent, Indofood Suskes sank 0.40 percent, Aneka Tambang plummeted 3.85 percent, Vale Indonesia gained 0.40 percent, Timah plunged 2.45 percent and Bumi Resources was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened lower on Monday and remained in the red throughout the session.

The Dow shed 592.05 points or 2.44 percent to 23,650.44, while the NASDAQ dropped 89.41 points or 1.03 percent to 8,560.73 and the S&P 500 sank 51.40 points or 1.79 percent to 2,823.16.

The weakness on Wall Street came as traders cashed in on last week's gains amid lingering concerns about the economic impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

An historic drop by the price of crude oil also weighed on the markets, with a crude futures contract turning negative for the first time ever.

The front month contract settled at -$37.63 a barrel, as against Friday's settlement price of $18.27 a barrel. The previous low for a front-month contract was $9.75, way back in April 1986.

The tumble was due to rising concerns about the excess supply in the oil market and the lack of storage facility, and mounting fears about the outlook for energy demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

