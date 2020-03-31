Soft Start Expected For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market rebounded on Tuesday, one day after it had halted the four-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 75 points or 7.3 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,125-point plateau although it's tipped to open under pressure again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets continues to be volatile, this time to the downside on continuing coronavirus concerns. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The SET finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and the energy producers.

For the day, the index spiked 38.04 points or 3.50 percent to finish at 1,125.86 after trading between 1,104.12 and 1,127.92. Volume was 10.188 billion shares worth 56.906 billion baht. There were 804 gainers and 382 decliners, with 274 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info added 1.52 percent, while Thailand Airport gained 2.01 percent, Asset World spiked 4.49 percent, Banpu gathered 2.91 percent, Bangkok Bank accelerated 4.69 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical advanced 1.61 percent, Bangkok Expressway climbed 1.97 percent, BTS Group jumped 2.82 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods rose 1.25 percent, Kasikornbank surged 7.65 percent, Krung Thai Bank soared 5.56 percent, PTT perked 6.03 percent, PTT Exploration and Production increased 7.14 percent, PTT Global Chemical skyrocketed 10.91 percent, Siam Commercial Bank collected 7.36 percent, Siam Concrete gained 3.85 percent and TMB Bank was up 7.32 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened lower on Tuesday and saw the losses accelerate as the day progressed, condemning the Dow and S&P to their worst first quarters ever.

The Dow shed 410.32 points or 1.84 percent to finish at 21,917.16, while the NASDAQ fell 74.05 points or 0.95 percent to 7,700.10 and the S&P 500 lost 42.06 points or 1.60 percent to 2,584.59.

The pullback on Wall Street reflected lingering concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said confirmed cases in his state jumped to more than 75,000 overnight.

In economic news, reports on consumer confidence and Chicago-area business activity showed deterioration in March but still came in above estimates. An unexpected expansion in Chinese manufacturing activity in March also helped to alleviate worries.

Some optimism was generated by reports that U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed to talks aimed at addressing volatility in the global oil markets.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Tuesday, rising after a sharp setback a day earlier that sent futures crashing to their lowest close in 18 years. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended up $0.39 or 1.9 percent at $20.48 a barrel.

