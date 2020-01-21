Soft Start Expected For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has tracked lower in back-to-back sessions, skidding more than 25 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just shy of the 1,575-point plateau and it's expected to open under pressure again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on concerns regarding the coronavirus outbreak in China. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The SET finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the energy producers and a mixed picture from the financial sector.

For the day, the index dropped 14.17 points or 0.89 percent to finish at 1,574.94 after trading between 1,573.26 and 1,587.85. Volume was 20.572 billion shares worth 76.619 billion baht. There were 1,175 decliners and 540 gainers, with 404 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info gained 0.92 percent, while Thailand Airport tumbled 3.03 percent, Asset World plunged 4.13 percent, Banpu skidded 1.77 percent, Bangkok Bank lost 1.67 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical sank 3.14 percent, Bangkok Expressway shed 0.88 percent, BTS Group retreated 1.47 percent, Kasikornbank soared 2.96 percent, PTT added 0.54 percent, PTT Exploration and Production fell 0.38 percent, PTT Global Chemical cratered 9.01 percent, Siam Commercial Bank declined 1.47 percent, Siam Concrete was down 1.63 percent, TMB Bank jumped 1.32 percent and Charoen Pokphand Foods and Krung Thai Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks fluctuated on Tuesday before ending in the red, pulling back from last week's record closing highs.

The Dow shed 152.06 points or 0.52 percent to 29,196.04, while the NASDAQ lost 18.14 points or 0.19 percent to 9,370.81 and the S&P 500 fell 8.83 points or 0.27 percent to 3,320.79.

Stocks moved to the downside on concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Chinese officials said the coronavirus outbreak has resulted in six deaths among nearly 300 confirmed cases, with the virus confirmed to be transmissible among humans.

Adding to the negative sentiment, the International Monetary Fund downwardly revised its forecast for global economic outlook on bigger than expected slowdowns in emerging markets like India.

Crude oil prices edged lower on Tuesday after the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said the sharp climb in U.S. oil production outweighed concerns about supply disruptions in Libya. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March, slipped $0.20 or 0.3 percent to $58.38 a barrel.

