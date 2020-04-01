Soft Start Expected For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished lower in two of three trading days since the end of the four-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 85 points or 6.5 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,320-point plateau and it's looking at another red light for Thursday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests further consolidation on coronavirus concerns. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The KLCI finished sharply lower on Thursday following losses from the plantation stocks, financial shares and industrials.

For the day, the index sank down 28.23 points or 2.09 percent to finish at 1,322.66 after trading between 1,322.66 and 1,344.90. Volume was 4.732 billion shares worth 2.766 billion ringgit. There were 523 decliners and 355 gainers.

Among the actives, Press Metal plummeted 6.99 percent, while Sime Darby soared 6.51 percent, Petronas Chemicals plunged 5.94 percent, Digi.com tumbled 4.60 percent, Sime Darby Plantations skidded 4.05 percent, RHB Capital retreated 2.99 percent, IOI Corporation declined 2.75 percent, Axiata dropped 2.44 percent, IHH Healthcare sank 2.13 percent, AMMB Holdings shed 2.00 percent, CIMB Group lost 1.94 percent, Maybank fell 1.74 percent, Tenaga Nasional slid 1.66 percent, Public Bank dipped 1.38 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong slipped 1.25 percent, Top Glove was down 1.09 percent, Genting Malaysia added 1.00 percent, MISC gained 0.67 percent, Dialog Group eased 0.66 percent and Genting rose 0.27 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks opened lower on Wednesday and saw the losses accelerate as the day progressed.

The Dow shed 973.65 points or 4.44 percent to finish at 20,943.51, while the NASDAQ lost 339.52 points or 4.41 percent to 7,360.58 and the S&P 500 fell 114.09 points or 4.41 percent to 2,470.50.

The sell-off on Wall Street came amid renewed coronavirus concerns after White House officials warned of nearly a quarter million deaths from the pandemic, which Trump previously sought to downplay.

In economic news, payroll processor ADP noted a modest decrease in private sector employment in March, although the data does not reflect the impact of coronavirus-induced shutdowns. Also, the Institute for Supply Management saw a modest drop in manufacturing activity in March.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Wednesday as data showed crude stockpiles in the U.S. rose for a 10th straight week. Continued worries about the outlook for energy demand amid the coronavirus outbreak also weighed on energy prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May dipped $0.17 or 0.8 percent at $20.31 a barrel.

