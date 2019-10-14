Soft Start Expected For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has tracked higher in back-to-back sessions, gathering more than 100 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,125-point plateau although it may spin its wheels on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is slightly soft on renewed uncertainty about a trade deal between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets finished in the red and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares and cement companies, while the resource stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index added 21.08 points or 0.35 percent to finish at 6,128.88 after trading between 6,099.24 and 6,153.58.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia collected 0.22 percent, while Bank Mandiri added 0.76 percent, Bank Central Asia climbed 1.22 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia sank 0.72 percent, Indosat skyrocketed 13.43 percent, Indocement soared 3.98 percent, Semen Indonesia accelerated 2.33 percent, Indofood Suskes gained 0.65 percent, Bumi Resources tumbled 2.38 percent, Aneka Tambang dropped 1.48 percent, Timah advanced 1.12 percent and Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Vale Indonesia were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as stocks showed a lack of direction on Monday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending slightly lower.

The Dow shed 29.23 points or 0.11 percent to finish at 26,787.36, while the NASDAQ lost 8.39 points or 0.10 percent to 8,048.65 and the S&P 500 fell 4.12 points or 0.14 percent to 2,966.15.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came amid light volume due to the Columbus Day holiday as well as renewed uncertainty about a trade deal with China as reports suggest China wants another round of talks before signing the agreement.

Traders are also adopting a wait-and-see attitude ahead of earnings season, which kicks off this week.

Crude oil futures drifted lower Monday on weak data out of China and Brexit concerns weighed on the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for November ended down $1.11 or 2 percent at $53.59 a barrel.

Closer to home, Indonesia will release September numbers for imports, exports and trade balance later today. In August, imports were worth $14.20 billion and exports were at $14.28 billion for a trade surplus of $85.1 million.

