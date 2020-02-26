Soft Start Expected For China Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, sliding more than 50 points or 1.7 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 2,990-point plateau and it may spin its wheels again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cloudy, with coronavirus concerns warring with bargain hunting after heavy selling in recent days. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to follow that lead.

The SCI finished modestly lower on Wednesday as losses from the insurance companies were offset by support from the properties and financials.

For the day, the index shed 25.12 points or 0.83 percent to finish at 2,987.93 after trading between 2,978.42 and 2,978.42. The Shenzhen Composite Index tumbled 52.56 points or 2.71 percent to end at 1,890.60.

Among the actives, Bank of China collected 0.84 percent, while China Construction Bank rose 0.15 percent, China Merchants Bank added 0.58 percent, China Life Insurance shed 0.39 percent, Ping An Insurance lost 0.45 percent, PetroChina gained 0.58 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) increased 0.43 percent, China Shenhua Energy climbed 1.29 percent, Gemdale surged 6.25 percent, Poly Developments spiked 4.78 percent, China Vanke accelerated 2.66 percent and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street provides little clarity as stocks opened firmly higher on Wednesday but faded as the day progressed - eventually ending the session mixed.

The Dow shed 123.77 points or 0.46 percent to finish at 26,957.59, while the NASDAQ rose 15.16 points or 0.17 percent to 8,980.77 and the S&P 500 fell 11.82 points or 0.38 percent to 3,116.39.

Traders went bargain hunting early in the day, attempting to spark a rebound on Wall Street, but lingering concerns about the coronavirus outbreak escalating into a pandemic that slows global economic growth kept buying interest subdued.

The pullback by stocks coincided with a rebound by treasuries, which recovered from an early move to the downside and climbed into positive territory. As a result of the rebound by treasuries, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note ended the session at a new record closing low.

Traders shrugged off a Commerce Department report showing new home sales jumped to their highest level in over twelve years in January.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Wednesday, extending losses to a fourth successive session, on rising concerns for the outlook for energy demand due to the coronavirus outbreak. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for April ended down $1.17 or 2.3 percent at $48.73 a barrel.

