Soft Start Called For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Tuesday snapped the four-day slide in which it had stumbled more than 40 points or 2.6 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,630-point plateau and it's looking at a lower open again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on a worsening outlook for the world economy and tumbling crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The SET finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the energy producers and a mixed picture from the financial sector.

For the day, the index gained 7.71 points or 0.48 percent to finish at 1,630.50 after trading between 1,622.75 and 1,634.04. Volume was 17.032 billion shares worth 50.057 billion baht. There were 750 gainers and 737 decliners, with 503 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info surged 3.32 percent, while Thailand Airport added 0.69 percent, Banpu climbed 1.69 percent, Bangkok Bank collected 0.85 percent, Bangkok Medical rose 0.42 percent, Bangkok Expressway advanced 0.92 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods jumped 1.90 percent, Kasikornbank fell 0.31 percent, Krung Thai Bank skidded 1.15 percent, PTT perked 1.09 percent, PTT Exploration and Production gained 0.40 percent, Siam Commercial Bank gathered 1.28 percent, Siam Concrete lost 0.48 percent, TMB Bank was up 1.17 percent and BTS Group and PTT Global Chemical were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks were unable to hold a firm opening on Tuesday, sliding throughout the day to finish firmly in the red.

The Dow shed 142.22 points or 0.53 percent to 26,807.77, while the NASDAQ lost 118.83 points or 1.46 percent to 7,993.63 and the S&P 500 fell 25.18 points or 0.84 percent to 2,966.60.

Early buying interest faded following the release of a report from the Conference Board showing a substantial deterioration in U.S. consumer confidence in September.

Stocks saw further downside in afternoon trading amid reports House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is prepared to announce a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

The president has come under fire amid allegations he threatened to withhold military aid unless Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky conducted an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Crude oil prices fell sharply on Tuesday as weak economic data from Asia, Europe and the U.S. raised concerns about near term energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended down $1.35 or 2.3 percent at $57.29 a barrel.

Closer to home, the central bank in Thailand will conclude its monetary policy later today and announce its decision on interest rates; the bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at 1.50 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.