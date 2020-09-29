Soft Start Anticipated For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market headed south again on Tuesday, one session after snapping the five-day losing streak in which it had plummeted almost 45 points 3.4 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just beneath the 1,260-point plateau and it may extend its losses on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on renewed coronavirus concerns and the resulting slide in oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The SET finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares and the energy producers.

For the day, the index slid 5.68 points or 0.45 percent to finish at 1,257.34 after trading between 1,254.34 and 1,267.67. Volume was 14.517 billion shares worth 38.205 billion baht. There were 1,004 decliners and 505 gainers, with 481 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info fell 0.29 percent, while Thailand Airport skidded 1.28 percent, Asset World tumbled 1.61 percent, Bangkok Bank tanked 2.49 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical shed 0.50 percent, BTS Group dropped 1.03 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods sank 0.87 percent, Kasikornbank retreated 1.89 percent, Krung Thai Bank declined 1.10 percent, PTT lost 0.75 percent, PTT Exploration and Production slid 1.53 percent, PTT Global Chemical plunged 1.88 percent, Siam Commercial Bank surrendered 1.12 percent, TMB Bank plummeted 3.23 percent and Bangkok Expressway and Siam Concrete were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened lower on Tuesday and saw the losses accelerate as the day progressed to end in the red, snapping a three-day winning streak.

The Dow shed 131.40 points or 0.48 percent to finish at 27,452.66, while the NASDAQ fell 32.28 points or 0.29 percent to end at 11,085.25 and the S&P 500 fell 15.13 points or 0.48 percent to close at 3,335.47.

Although stocks moved off the day's lows, the mood remained cautious as investors looked ahead to the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden later today.

Lingering worries about the spread of coronavirus infections and fears of fresh lockdown measures weighed on the markets. Comments by Fed officials that the economy might take longer than expected to recover also affected the markets.

Crude oil prices fell sharply on Tuesday as worries about energy demand resurfaced after reports of a surge in new coronavirus cases. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November fell $1.31 or 3.2 percent at $39.29 a barrel.

Closer to home, Thailand will release August data for industrial production, current account, retail sales and its coincident index later today. In July, industrial production dropped 14.69 percent on year, while the current account had a surplus of $1.79 billion, retail sales tumbled 17.4 percent on year and the coincident had a score of 123.77.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.