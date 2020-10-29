Soft Start Anticipated For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Thursday's holiday in observance of the birth of the prophet Muhammad, the Malaysia stock market had turned lower again - one day after ending the two-day losing streak in which it had fallen almost 5 points or 0.3 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,495-point plateau and it may open in the red again on Friday as it catches up on missed sentiment.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside, with earnings optimism tempered by worsening coronavirus. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares, plantation stocks and telecoms.

For the day, the index dipped down 5.15 points or 0.34 percent to finish at 1,495.20 after trading between 1,492.11 and 1,505.64. Volume was 4.661 billion shares worth 3.439 billion ringgit. There were 737 decliners and 291 gainers.

Among the actives, Axiata surged 7.04 percent, while Malaysia Airports Holdings soared 4.65 percent, Top Glove plummeted 1.46 percent, Hartalega Holdings plunged 1.42 percent, CIMB Group tanked 1.32 percent, IOI Corporation tumbled 1.13 percent, Tenaga Nasional skidded 1.11 percent, AMMB Holdings retreated 1.02 percent, IHH Healthcare declined 0.97 percent, Sime Darby advanced 0.83 percent, Maxis surrendered 0.81 percent, PPB Group added 0.63 percent, MISC sank 0.59 percent, Press Metal gained 0.54 percent, Digi.com dropped 0.51 percent, Genting Malaysia shed 0.49 percent, Sime Darby Plantations lost 0.41 percent, Genting fell 0.33 percent, Dialog Group slid 0.27 percent, Public Bank and Petronas Gas both dipped 0.25 percent, RHB Capital eased 0.23 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong rose 0.18 percent and Petronas Chemicals, Hap Seng Consolidated, Maybank and Hong Leong Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as bargain hunters fueled a significant rebound on Thursday, recovering for the major selloff a day earlier.

The Dow gained 139.16 points or 0.52 percent to finish at 26,659.11, while the NASDAQ soared 180.72 points or 1.64 percent to end at 11,185.59 and the S&P 500 jumped 39.08 points or 1.19 percent to close at 3,310.11.

The jump by the tech-heavy NASDAQ was led by Facebook (FB), with the social media spiking by 4.9 percent ahead of the release of its third quarter results. Tech giants Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN) also moved sharply higher ahead of their quarterly results.

The strength on Wall Street also followed a Commerce Department report showing a stronger than expected rebound by the U.S. economy in the third quarter. Adding to the positive sentiment, the Labor Department said initial jobless claims fell to their lowest level since before the coronavirus-induced lockdowns last week.

Crude oil prices fell sharply Thursday on concerns for the outlook of energy demand due to a renewed surge in coronavirus cases and tighter lockdown measures in several countries. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended down $1.22 or 3.3 percent at $36.17 a barrel, the lowest settlement in nearly five months.

