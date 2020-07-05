Soft Start Anticipated For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has moved higher in four straight sessions, advancing more than 70 points or 1.4 percent in that span. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just shy of the 4,975-point plateau although it figures to hit resistance on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on growing concerns about another wave of coronavirus. The European markets were down on Friday and the U.S. bourses were off, and the Asian markets are also tipped to open lower.

The JCI finished slightly higher on Friday as gains from the food and cement stocks were capped by weakness from the resource companies and a mixed picture from the financial sector.

For the day, the index rose 7.01 points or 0.14 percent to finish at 4,973.79 after trading between 4,964.11 and 4,997.48.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia collected 0.36 percent, while Bank Negara Indonesia sank 0.65 percent, Indosat soared 3.45 percent, Semen Indonesia jumped 1.56 percent, Indofood Suskes climbed 1.52 percent, Astra International fell 0.41 percent, Aneka Tambang tumbled 1.64 percent, Vale Indonesia lost 0.68 percent, Timah retreated 1.61 percent and United Tractors, Bank Mandiri, Bank Central Asia, Indocement and Bumi Resources were unchanged.

There is no lead from Wall Street, which was closed on Friday for the July 4 holiday, although the European markets ended lower on Friday as rising coronavirus cases in the U.S. raised fears of another lockdown in several states and dimmed hopes about a quick economic recovery.

According to reports, new cases of infection in the U.S. rose more than 53,000 in 24 hours Thursday, marking a record single-jump around the country and have continued that trend through the weekend.

In an interview with the Journal of the American Medical Association, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that the virus may be mutating to become more transmissible, with high viral loads.

The mood was bearish almost right through Friday's session. The pan European Stoxx 600 shed 0.78 percent. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 1.33 percent, Germany's DAX shed 0.64 percent and France's CAC 40 slid 0.84 percent, while Switzerland's SMI ended down 0.61 percent.

Meanwhile, the German Parliament has passed a resolution saying that the European Central Bank (ECB) has met the requirements from a top German court concerning the bank's massive bond-buying program.

Closer to home, Indonesia will see June results for its consumer confidence index later today; in May, the index score was 77.8.

