Soft Start Anticipated For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Tuesday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had jumped more than 150 points or 3 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 5,035-point plateau and it may take further damage on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft, with the FOMC meeting later today affording investors with an opportunity to lock in gains. The European and U.S. markets were mostly lower and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the cement stocks and resource companies, while the financials were mixed.

For the day, the index sank 35.51 points or 0.70 percent to finish at 5,035.06 after trading between 5,023.77 and 5,139.41.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia climbed 1.01 percent, while Bank Mandiri collected 0.48 percent, Bank Central Asia skidded 1.61 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia added 0.62 percent, Indosat tanked 3.17 percent, Indocement plunged 5.08 percent, Semen Indonesia plummeted 6.90 percent, Indofood Suskes jumped 1.61 percent, Aneka Tambang retreated 3.17 percent, Vale Indonesia sank 2.67 percent, Timah tumbled 1.63 percent and Bumi Resources was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed to lower as stocks mostly gave ground on Tuesday, although tech stocks lifted the NASDAQ to a record closing high.

The Dow dropped 300.14 points or 1.09 percent to finish at 27.272.30, while the NASDAQ added 29.01 points or 0.29 percent to end at 9,953.75 and the S&P 500 fell 25.21 points or 0.78 percent to close at 3,207.18.

The weakness on Wall Street partly reflected profit taking, as traders cashed in on the strong gains posted in recent sessions. Selling pressure was subdued, however, with stocks holding on to the bulk of their gains as traders generally remain optimistic about a quick economic recovery.

Traders also seemed reluctant to make more significant moves ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement later today. The Fed is not expected to announce any significant policy changes, although traders will pay close attention to the central bank's economic outlook.

Crude oil prices surged on Tuesday as optimism about production cuts outweighed concerns about a jump in new coronavirus infections in central America and some parts across the globe. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended up $0.75 or 2 percent at $38.94 a barrel.

Closer to home, Indonesia will see April figures for retail sales later today; in the previous month, sales were down 4.5 percent on year.

