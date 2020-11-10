Soft Start Anticipated For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has moved higher in four straight sessions, surging more than 1,400 points or 5.6 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 26,300-point plateau although it's ripe for profit taking on Wednesday.

The global forecast is cloudy, with continued optimism for a Covid-19 vaccination likely countered by profit taking following recent rallies. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financials, properties, casinos and oil and insurance companies, while the technology shares were soft.

For the day, the index jumped 285.31 points or 1.10 percent to finish at 26,301.48 after trading between 26,041.87 and 26,474.04.

Among the actives, CNOOC and Wharf Real Estate both skyrocketed 13.95 percent, while China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) surged 9.91 percent, Techtronic Industries plummeted 9.79 percent, Sands China soared 6.89 percent, New World Development spiked 6.57 percent, AIA Group accelerated 5.71 percent, BOC Hong Kong rallied 5.46 percent, Alibaba plunged 5.10 percent, WuXi Biologics tanked 4.99 percent, Sun Hing Kai Properties jumped 4.84 percent, Xiaomi Corporation tumbled 4.31 percent, Galaxy Entertainment climbed 4.08 percent, WH Group gathered 3.42 percent, CITIC perked 3.10 percent, China Resources Land advanced 2.40 percent, AAC Technologies sank 1.63 percent, Ping AN Insurance added 1.43 percent, Power Assets gained 1.36 percent, China Mobile rose 1.28 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas increased 1.04 percent, China Life Insurance improved 1.01 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.85 percent, China Mengniu Dairy was up 0.50 percent and CSPC Pharmaceutical fell 0.24 percent.

The lead from Wall Street in inconsistent as the Dow opened higher on Tuesday and remained in the green - but the NASDAQ and S&P 500 spent most of the day in negative territory.

The Dow jumped 262.95 points or 0.90 percent to finish at 29,420, while the NASDAQ plunged 159.93 points or 1.37 percent to end at 11,553.86 and the S&P 500 fell 4.97 points or 0.14 percent to close at 3,545.53.

The mixed performance on Wall Street came as traders continued to cycle out of tech stocks that benefited from the coronavirus pandemic, such as Zoom (ZM) and Amazon (AMZN).

The shift comes as upbeat news about a vaccine being developed by Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) has generated optimism that business may return to normal next year. However, there could be more pain between now and then, as coronavirus cases in the U.S. continue to spike and have now topped 10 million.

Traders are also keeping an eye on developments in Washington as President Donald Trump continues to refuse to concede to President-elect Joe Biden.

Crude oil futures ended sharply higher Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session as optimism over a potential coronavirus vaccine continued to outweigh worries about the energy demand outlook. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended up $1.07 or 2.7 percent at $41.36 a barrel.

