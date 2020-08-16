Soft Start Anticipated For China Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, advancing more than 40 points or 1.2 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 3,360-point plateau although it figures to run out of steam on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests little movement, with investors expected to take a wait-and-see attitude amidst a lack of catalysts. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses also figure to open in the red.

The SCI finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index jumped 39.37 points or 1.19 percent to finish at 3,360.10 after trading between 3,302.74 and 3,362.03. The Shenzhen Composite Index gained 27.70 points or 1.25 percent to end at 2,244.17.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China advanced 0.80 percent, while Bank of China collected 0.60 percent, China Construction Bank added 0.48 percent, China Merchants Bank jumped 1.79 percent, China Life Insurance surged 9.99 percent, Ping An Insurance rallied 2.08 percent, PetroChina rose 0.22 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) increased 0.25 percent, China Shenhua Energy gained 0.64 percent, Gemdale soared 4.61 percent, Poly Developments perked 3.03 percent and China Vanke was up 0.36 percent.

The lead from Wall Street provides little guidance as stocks showed a lack of direction on Friday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending mixed and little changed.

The Dow added 34.32 points or 0.12 percent to finish at 27,931.02, while the NASDAQ fell 23.20 points or 0.21 percent to end at 11,019.30 and the S&P 500 eased 0.58 points or 0.02 percent to close at 3,372.85. For the week, the Dow jumped 1.8 percent, the NASDAQ rose 0.1 percent and S&P gained 0.6 percent.

Traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves amid uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets. With earnings season passed and talks about a new coronavirus relief bill at a stalemate, traders may be unsure about the next catalyst to drive the markets.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said retail sales jumped less than expected in July, while the Federal Reserve reported a jump in U.S. industrial production that matched estimates. Also, the University of Michigan unexpectedly noted a slight improvement in U.S. consumer sentiment in August.

Oil prices trimmed its losses on Friday despite retail sales and industrial production numbers for July continuing to point to weak recovery in China. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 25 cents, or 0.60 percent, at $42.07 but gained more than 2 percent for the week.

