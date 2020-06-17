Soft Start Anticipated For China Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has moved higher in back-to-back trading days, rising more than 45 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,935-point plateau although it may be stuck in neutral on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests consolidation on renewed coronavirus concerns and the resulting fall in crude oil prices. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mostly in the red and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The SCI finished slightly higher on Wednesday as gains from the broader market were capped by weakness from the financials, properties and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index picked up 4.12 points or 0.14 percent to finish at 2,935.87 after trading between 2,919.04 and 2,936.62. The Shenzhen Composite Index rose 5.42 points or 0.29 percent to end at 1,903.77.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.75 percent, while Bank of China fell 0.29 percent, China Merchants Bank collected 0.18 percent, China Life Insurance dropped 0.83 percent, Ping An Insurance lost 0.61 percent, PetroChina sank 0.47 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) dipped 0.25 percent, China Shenhua Energy advanced 0.75 percent, Gemdale skidded 1.66 percent, Poly Developments retreated 1.17 percent, China Vanke slid 0.54 percent and China Construction Bank and China Minsheng Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is murky as stocks were lackluster on Wednesday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before closing mixed.

The Dow shed 170.37 points or 0.65 percent to finish at 26,119.61, while the NASDAQ rose 14.66 points or 0.15 percent to end at 9,910.53 and the S&P 500 fell 11.25 points or 0.36 percent to close at 3.113.49.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders paused to digest the volatility seen in the markets over the past few weeks.

Traders were also weighing recent data pointing to a quick economic recovery against reports showing a spike in new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in a number of southern states.

In congressional testimony, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned that there continues to be significant uncertainty about the economic outlook.

In economic news, the Commerce Department reported a notable rebound in new residential construction in May, although housing starts still came in well below estimates.

Crude oil futures settled lower on Wednesday as worries about energy demand and excess supply in the market resurfaced and pushed down prices. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for July shed $0.42 or 1.1 percent at $37.96 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.