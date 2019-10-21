Soft Play Recalls Playground Climbers Installed On 200 McDonald's Play Places

(RTTNews) - Huntersville, North Carolina-based Soft Play LLC recalled about 200 units of Spider Climb vertical playground climber with multi-level platforms citing fall hazard.

The recall was after receiving reports of about 37 incidents, resulting in 34 injuries.

This recall involves Spider Climb enclosed vertical rope and plastic platform playground climbers. These were sold exclusively to and installed in approximately 200 McDonald's Restaurant Play Places nationwide from February 2016 through October 2018 for about $350.

The climbers consists plastic platforms, ropes, cables and chains for children to scale inside a multi-level enclosed tower assembly.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission or CPSC in its statement noted that the climbing level platforms were designed too far apart, posing a fall hazard to children who can fall climbing from one level to the next.

Soft Play said it has contacted all purchasers directly and installed all additional platforms free of charge to reduce the distance between platforms.

Among recent recalls, Fluidfreeride LLC recalled 1,866 units of Mercane WideWheel Electric Kick Scooters over concerns of fall and injury hazards, including 66 sold in Canada.

DeWALT Industrial Tool Co. recalled about 145,000 units of DeWALT multi-functional Utility Bars for concerns of injury hazard to the user.

Further, Walker Edison Furniture Co. in September recalled 1,226 children's bunk beds over concerns of fall and injury hazards as the bunk beds support boards could potentially break.

