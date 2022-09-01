Soft Landing or Stagflation – Why It Matters
Our weekend video, Soft Landing or Stagflation – Why It Matters, features 3EDGE's Chief Investment Strategist, Fritz Folts, and CEO, Steve Cucchiaro, as they discuss:
- The Fed's 75 basis point increase in short-term interest rates this week
- Why the Fed seems to be abandoning its policy of forward guidance
- The components of inflation over which the Fed has no control
