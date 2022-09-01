<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Our weekend video, Soft Landing or Stagflation – Why It Matters, features 3EDGE's Chief Investment Strategist, Fritz Folts, and CEO, Steve Cucchiaro, as they discuss:

The Fed's 75 basis point increase in short-term interest rates this week

Why the Fed seems to be abandoning its policy of forward guidance

The components of inflation over which the Fed has no control

