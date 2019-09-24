Soft Drinks Maker AG Barr Fizzes Higher as Things Haven't Got Worse

Soft drinks maker A G Barr’s stock fizzed higher on Tuesday as the Irn-Bru owner said things were unlikely to get worse.

Soft drinks maker A G Barr’s stock fizzed higher on Tuesday as the Irn-Bru owner said things were unlikely to get worse.

Soft drinks maker A G Barr’s stock fizzed higher on Tuesday as the Irn-Bru owner said things were unlikely to get worse.

The company stuck to its guidance for a 20% fall in full-year profits, but that was enough to please investors, as the stock climbed 5.8%.

The back story.

The Irn-Bru owner issued a surprise profit warning in July, blaming challenges with its Rockstar energy and Rubicon juice brands as well as poor weather earlier this year.

The stock plunged 27% following the warning to 635p and it has since fallen to lows of 550p.

The soft drinks maker described 2018 as an “unprecedented” year for the industry due to the introduction of a sugar tax, which led to recipe changes and price increases.

Despite the changes, 2018 was a strong year for the company but 2019 has proved trickier.

What’s new.

The drinks maker reported that revenue in the six months to the end of July fell 10.5% to £122.5 million compared with the previous year.

Pre-tax profit also dropped 26% to £13.5 million, falling in line with the company’s guidance.

A G Barr conceded the first half of 2019 had been “disappointing” but said it was a year of pricing transition.

New products and remixed recipes will be unveiled to tackle the brand issues with Rockstar and Rubicon.

The company said it was confident of meeting its revised target of full-year profit around 20% lower than the previous year.

It said consumers were accepting of higher prices, which was compensating for lower volumes as shoppers adjusted to promotions.

The stock climbed 5.5% in early trading to 618p.

Moving forward.

Despite sticking to guidance for a 20% fall in full-year profit, investors were encouraged that things are unlikely to get worse.

Poor weather is out of the company’s hands but it has been proactive in tackling brand challenges with Rockstar and Rubicon. These were a combination of a crackdown on high-caffeine energy drinks, reduced sugar consumption and price hikes due to the sugar tax.

A G Barr’s share price had fallen so low there are rumors that major rivals are circling the company as a potential takeover target. AG Barr declined to comment on market speculation.

The Irn-Bru owner abandoned a bid for Britvic in 2013 but unless the stock can continue to rise, the hunter may become the hunted.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.