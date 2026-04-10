SOFI's Valuation Reflects Growth Expectations but Raises Questions

SoFi Technologies SOFI continues to attract strong investor attention as the company expands its digital financial services ecosystem. However, from a valuation standpoint, the stock currently trades at levels that appear elevated compared with the broader industry. SOFI’s forward price-to-earnings ratio stands at 24.76, significantly higher than the industry average of 9.42. This premium suggests that investors expect the company to deliver strong earnings growth in the coming years.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The valuation gap becomes even clearer when examining trailing metrics. SOFI trades at a trailing 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82, well above the industry’s 25.68. Such a difference indicates that the market is assigning a substantial growth premium to the company’s business model and long-term prospects. Investors appear optimistic about SOFI’s ability to scale its lending platform, expand its banking services and strengthen its technology platform segment.

Nevertheless, elevated valuations often introduce a degree of risk. When a company trades significantly above industry averages, even modest earnings disappointments or slower growth could lead to sharp market reactions. While SoFi Technologies’ expanding member base and diversified fintech platform offer meaningful growth potential, the current valuation implies that much of this optimism may already be reflected in the stock price. As a result, investors may closely monitor execution and profitability trends in the future.

Peer Comparison: PayPal and Block

A look at major fintech peers highlights how rich SoFi’s valuation appears. PayPal PYPL remains one of the largest digital payments platforms globally, supported by a vast merchant and consumer network. Despite its scale and profitability, PayPal trades at more moderate valuation multiples than SoFi. Even with steady growth initiatives, it has not received the same premium investors currently assign to SoFi. PYPL trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a trailing 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68.

A similar pattern can be seen with Block XYZ, the fintech company behind Square and Cash App. Block continues to expand its payment ecosystem and financial services offerings, yet it also trades at a comparatively lower valuation. XYZ trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a trailing 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56. SOFI stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Block, Inc. (XYZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.