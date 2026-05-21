SoFi's Expanding Cash Revenues Highlight Improving Business Quality

SoFi Technologies SOFI continues to strengthen its financial profile as rising cash revenue generation increasingly aligns with broader revenue growth across the business.

The company is witnessing steady improvement in cash revenue quality, with cash revenues now consistently representing nearly all adjusted net revenues. This trend suggests that the company’s earnings mix is becoming increasingly supported by recurring and operationally sustainable revenue streams rather than temporary accounting-driven gains.

Cash revenue growth has accelerated significantly over the past several years, supported by expansion across lending, technology platform services, financial products and fee-based businesses. The company’s ability to generate substantial revenues from both net interest income and technology-driven fee streams highlights the growing diversification of its business model. This diversification may help reduce dependence on any single operating segment while strengthening long-term earnings visibility.

Importantly, stronger cash revenue conversion can improve financial flexibility by supporting future investments, balance sheet stability and operating scalability. The continued expansion of high-quality revenue streams also suggests that SoFi’s ecosystem strategy is gaining traction as more customers adopt multiple products across banking, lending, investing and technology services. If this trend continues, improving cash generation could become an increasingly important driver of investor confidence and valuation stability.

Relevant Industry Peers

LendingClub LC remains one of the more closely followed digital lending peers within the fintech industry. Like SoFi, LendingClub has focused on building a more diversified financial platform beyond traditional consumer lending. However, LendingClub continues facing greater exposure to credit cycle sensitivity and consumer loan demand fluctuations.

Upstart Holdings UPST is another relevant competitor benefiting from technology-driven lending and financial automation trends. Similar to SoFi, Upstart uses artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure to improve the delivery of financial products and underwriting efficiency. Still, Upstart remains more heavily tied to loan origination cycles and macroeconomic credit conditions.

SOFI’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

The stock has declined 14% over the past three months compared with the industry’s 3% growth.

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From a valuation standpoint, SOFI trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85X, well above the industry’s 9.8X. It carries a Value Score of F.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SOFI’s 2026 earnings has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.

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SOFI stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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LendingClub Corporation (LC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.