SOFI's ETF Expansion: Can It Lift Fee-Based Revenues Ahead?

SoFi Technologies SOFI is expanding its SoFi Invest ETF lineup with the launch of the SoFi Social 50 Income ETF (“SFYI”). The fund invests in the top 50 U.S.-listed stocks held by SoFi Invest self-directed accounts and then adds an actively managed options strategy aimed at pursuing monthly income and growth potential.

The move builds on SoFi’s broader ETF lineup that already includes the SoFi Social 50 ETF, SoFi Agentic AI ETF, SoFi Select 500 ETF and SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF. This expansion gives SoFi more ways to serve investors seeking stock exposure, AI themes, broad-market access or income-focused strategies in one app.

SoFi has also been expanding its investing tools, alongside its funds. Composer by SoFi enables investors to create, test and automate strategies using plain language, while SoFi Coach provides AI-backed assistance for budgeting, debt, saving and investing. Together, these features are poised to make the SoFi Invest platform more useful for everyday financial decisions.

The SFYI launch fits SoFi’s broader push to make investing part of its “everything app.” In the first quarter of 2026, SoFi had 14.7 million members, rising 35% year over year, and 22.2 million products, up 39%. SoFi Invest products reached 3.7 million accounts.

New investment products help SoFi grow fee revenues. In the first quarter of 2026, brokerage fee revenues more than doubled over the past year, while total fee-based revenues reached $386.8 million, up 23%. A fund like SFYI could support that momentum by giving members another reason to stay active in the ecosystem.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Robinhood Markets HOOD remains a direct SoFi rival in self-directed investing, offering commission-free stock, ETF and options trading alongside cash products. Its international push now includes ETFs in Europe, reinforcing a broader brokerage ecosystem. In first-quarter 2026, HOOD added $18 billion in net deposits and hit a record 4.3 million Gold subscribers, signaling strong platform engagement.

Wealthfront Corporation WLTH, a SoFi competitor, though it leans more toward automated investing than trading. Its platform already uses ETFs across managed portfolios and allows clients to add supported ETFs, making it relevant for investors seeking diversified, low-maintenance exposure. In first-quarter fiscal 2026, WLTH’s investment advisory assets climbed 39% to $51.7 billion year over year, supporting its ETF-driven advisory model.

SOFI’s Price Performance, Valuation, and Estimates

Shares of SOFI have gained 5.5% in the past three months, outperforming the broader industry while underperforming the S&P 500 Index.



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From a valuation standpoint, SOFI trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42X, well above the industry’s 9.60X. It carries a Value Score of F.



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SOFI’s estimates have remained unchanged over the past month. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year 2026 EPS is pegged at 59 cents.



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SOFI stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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