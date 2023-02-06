Sofinnova Venture Partners X Updates Holdings in Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX)

Fintel reports that Sofinnova Venture Partners X has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.83MM shares of Karuna Therapeutics Inc (KRTX). This represents 5.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 3, 2019 they reported 1.73MM shares and 7.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.62% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.18% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Karuna Therapeutics is $296.01. The forecasts range from a low of $262.60 to a high of $346.50. The average price target represents an increase of 54.18% from its latest reported closing price of $191.99.

The projected annual revenue for Karuna Therapeutics is $23MM, a decrease of 45.02%. The projected annual EPS is $-9.87.

Fund Sentiment

There are 616 funds or institutions reporting positions in Karuna Therapeutics. This is an increase of 136 owner(s) or 28.33%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:KRTX is 0.6195%, an increase of 15.4057%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.50% to 39,308K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,216,146 shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,024,839 shares, representing an increase of 8.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRTX by 12.46% over the last quarter.

Sofinnova Investments holds 2,073,124 shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,695,579 shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,030,734 shares, representing an increase of 39.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRTX by 213.64% over the last quarter.

Arch Venture holds 1,312,872 shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,912,872 shares, representing a decrease of 121.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRTX by 14.75% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,229,681 shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,278,537 shares, representing a decrease of 3.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRTX by 9.40% over the last quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Karuna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company driven to create and deliver transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions.Karuna understand there is a need for differentiated and more effective treatments that can help patients navigate the challenges presented by these severe and disabling disorders. Utilizing itsextensive knowledge of neuroscience, the Company is harnessing the untapped potential of the brain in pursuit of novel pathways to develop medicines that make meaningful differences in peoples' lives.

