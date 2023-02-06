Sofinnova Venture Partners X Updates Holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics (AVTE)

Fintel reports that Sofinnova Venture Partners X has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.78MM shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (AVTE). This represents 15.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 13, 2021 they reported 3.76MM shares and 16.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.63% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.37% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aerovate Therapeutics is $33.92. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 38.37% from its latest reported closing price of $24.51.

The projected annual revenue for Aerovate Therapeutics is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is $-2.34.

Fund Sentiment

There are 134 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aerovate Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 5.63%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AVTE is 0.4294%, an increase of 29.5701%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.63% to 27,279K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 8,263,982 shares representing 33.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sofinnova Investments holds 3,758,686 shares representing 15.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 2,330,691 shares representing 9.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,730,691 shares, representing an increase of 25.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVTE by 32.06% over the last quarter.

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors holds 2,327,909 shares representing 9.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,638,297 shares, representing a decrease of 13.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVTE by 38.22% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 1,979,568 shares representing 8.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,070,010 shares, representing a decrease of 4.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVTE by 17.11% over the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aerovate is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing drugs that meaningfully improve the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary disease. Aerovate's initial focus is on advancing AV-101, its dry powder inhaled formulation of the drug imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, or PAH.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.