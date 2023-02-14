Sofinnova Venture Partners X Now Owns 8.30% of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (VERA)

Fintel reports that Sofinnova Venture Partners X has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.48MM shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. Class A (VERA). This represents 8.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 6, 2023 they reported 3.19MM shares and 11.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.95% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 294.40% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vera Therapeutics, Inc. is $29.58. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $93.45. The average price target represents an increase of 294.40% from its latest reported closing price of $7.50.

The projected annual revenue for Vera Therapeutics, Inc. is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is -$3.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 159 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vera Therapeutics, Inc.. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 3.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VERA is 0.24%, a decrease of 5.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.08% to 21,789K shares. The put/call ratio of VERA is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Sofinnova Investments holds 3,181K shares representing 7.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Abingworth LLP holds 2,960K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,991K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,123K shares, representing a decrease of 6.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERA by 30.47% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 1,579K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kynam Capital Management holds 1,536K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,523K shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERA by 30.34% over the last quarter.

