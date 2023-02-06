Sofinnova Venture Partners IX Cuts Stake in Galera Therapeutics (GRTX)

Fintel reports that Sofinnova Venture Partners IX has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.08MM shares of Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (GRTX). This represents 10.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated November 20, 2019 they reported 3.08MM shares and 12.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 0.04% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 326.78% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Galera Therapeutics is $10.20. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 326.78% from its latest reported closing price of $2.39.

The projected annual revenue for Galera Therapeutics is $8MM. The projected annual EPS is $-1.31.

Fund Sentiment

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Galera Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 12.90%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GRTX is 0.0290%, an increase of 34.5371%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.57% to 11,689K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Sofinnova Investments holds 3,083,712 shares representing 10.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Novo Holdings A holds 2,459,021 shares representing 8.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 1,678,984 shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tekla Capital Management holds 898,374 shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nan Fung Group Holdings holds 613,223 shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Galera Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutics that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer. Galera's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419, also referred to as avasopasem), a highly selective small molecule superoxide dismutase (SOD) mimetic initially being developed for the reduction of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis (SOM). Avasopasem is being studied in the Phase 3 ROMAN trial to assess its ability to reduce the incidence and severity of SOM induced by radiotherapy in patients with locally advanced head and neck cancer (HNC), its lead indication. It is also being studied in the EUSOM Phase 2a multi-center trial in Europe assessing the safety of avasopasem in patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy, the AESOP Phase 2a trial to assess its ability to reduce the incidence of esophagitis induced by radiotherapy in patients with lung cancer, and a Phase 2 trial in hospitalized patients who are critically ill with COVID-19. A pilot Phase 1/2 trial of avasopasem in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) in patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC) has completed enrollment and reported interim results, with follow-up ongoing. The FDA granted Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designations to avasopasem for the reduction of SOM induced by radiotherapy. Galera's second dismutase mimetic product candidate, GC4711, is being developed specifically to augment the anti-cancer efficacy of SBRT, and is currently being studied in the GRECO-1 Phase 1/2 trial in combination with SBRT in patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Galera is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

