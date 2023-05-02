Sofina (SFNXF) Declares $3.24 Dividend

Sofina said on April 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $3.24 per share. Previously, the company paid $3.13 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 16, 2023.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 156 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sofina. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 8.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFNXF is 0.12%, a decrease of 1.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.07% to 1,078K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests ∞% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sofina is 295.81. The forecasts range from a low of 292.91 to a high of $304.52. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from its latest reported closing price of 0.00.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 80.33.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 202K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 203K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFNXF by 3.38% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 116K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 113K shares, representing an increase of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFNXF by 10.90% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 82K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 82K shares, representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFNXF by 1.09% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 48K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing a decrease of 2.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFNXF by 1.56% over the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 39K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFNXF by 8.48% over the last quarter.

