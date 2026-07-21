SoFi vs. Dave: Which Fintech Stock Looks Like the Better Buy in 2026?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI and Dave Inc. DAVE may both carry the fintech label, but investors are looking at two very different business strategies. SoFi wants to become a single financial home where customers can bank, borrow, invest, use credit cards and manage nearly every part of their financial lives. Dave starts with a narrower problem, helping consumers cover short gaps between paychecks without turning to traditional overdraft services.



That difference shapes the investment debate. SoFi offers scale, a national bank charter and several ways to build deeper customer relationships. Dave offers a simpler operating model built around a clear customer need, data-based underwriting and the opportunity to turn ExtraCash users into long-term banking customers.



The choice between the stocks therefore comes down to focus versus breadth. SoFi has more products and a larger platform, but Dave may have more room to improve its business as it expands from short-term liquidity into everyday spending and payments.

The Case for SOFI

SoFi’s central advantage is that it can serve customers through many stages of their financial lives. A member might begin with a checking account, later refinance a loan, open an investment account or apply for a credit card without leaving the platform. This approach gives SoFi more chances to deepen each relationship. Its cross-buy rate reached 43% in the first quarter of 2026, supporting the idea that members are increasingly using more than one SoFi product.



The company is also pushing beyond its established consumer products. Small-business lending creates an opening to follow members into entrepreneurship, while Composer and SoFi Coach use artificial intelligence to support investing and broader financial decisions. SoFiUSD, crypto services and business banking could eventually connect payments, deposits and digital assets on one regulated platform. These projects give SoFi several possible growth paths, though not every new product will necessarily become a major business.



SoFi’s bank charter is another meaningful strength. Deposits provide a more direct funding source for lending, while the company’s financial-services, lending and technology operations reduce its reliance on one product. Recent results support the view that the broader strategy is working. SoFi added a record 1.1 million members in the first quarter and continued generating profits. Total products increased 39% to nearly 22.2 million. Those numbers matter mainly because they show the platform is attracting users while becoming more established financially.



The concern is that breadth can make execution harder. SoFi is developing consumer banking, lending, investing, crypto, business services and enterprise technology at the same time. Dave can concentrate on one main customer problem, while SoFi must divide attention and investment across several markets. The platform remains attractive, but investors may need more proof that its newer services can become as important as its core lending and banking products. SoFi’s overall results remain strong, but its size means future progress may be steadier rather than as sharp as Dave’s current growth.

The Case for DAVE

Dave’s appeal begins with a simple and common problem. Many consumers have enough income to meet their expenses but struggle with the timing of bills and paychecks. ExtraCash offers short-term access to funds for costs such as groceries, rent and fuel. Because the product addresses an urgent need, it can act as an efficient way to bring customers into Dave’s wider financial platform.



Its CashAI underwriting system is a key part of that model. Instead of relying mainly on traditional credit scores, Dave analyzes cash flow information from linked bank accounts. This can help it make faster decisions and adjust to changes in a member’s financial position. The short duration of ExtraCash advances also gives Dave frequent feedback that can be used to improve its models.



Monthly transacting members increased 18% to 2.99 million, and ExtraCash originations climbed 37% to $2.1 billion. The average 28-day past-due rate remained stable at 1.69%, compared with 1.70% a year earlier. This growth in originations, alongside a largely stable past-due rate, offers supporting evidence that the company has expanded without a clear decline in repayment performance.



Dave is trying to turn ExtraCash from a one-time service into the start of a broader customer relationship. Dave Card provides an everyday banking option, while Dave Flex is being tested as an alternative way for members to manage regular purchases. This acquire, engage and deepen strategy is more focused than SoFi’s all-in-one approach. Rather than entering many financial categories at once, Dave is building outward from the reason customers joined in the first place.



The Coastal Community Bank agreement could make that expansion easier. By having Coastal fund ExtraCash originations, Dave expects to reduce the amount of its capital tied to advances and lower funding costs. This could leave more resources for customer acquisition, product development and payment services. Dave remains more dependent than SoFi on one main product and a smaller customer base, but its sharper focus, improving funding structure and clear path into everyday banking make its growth story especially promising.

How Do Estimates Compare for SOFI & DAVE?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SoFi’s 2026 and 2027 sales implies year-over-year growth of 29.85% and 20.47%, respectively. The consensus mark for 2026 and 2027 EPS suggests a year-over-year increase of 51.28% and 34.75%, respectively. Over the past month, estimates for SOFI’s 2026 and 2027 EPS have remained unchanged.



For SoFi Technologies:



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dave’s 2026 and 2027 sales calls for year-over-year growth of 28.85% and 18.98%, respectively. The consensus estimates for both 2026 and 2027 EPS have been revised marginally upward over the past 30 days. The figures suggest a year-over-year increase of 26.10% and 26.47%, respectively.



For Dave:



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Price Performance and Valuation of SOFI & DAVE

Over the past three months, Dave shares have risen 55.5%, while SoFi shares have declined 10.8%. In comparison, the S&P 500 composite has advanced 4.1% in the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SOFI is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales of 4.20X, which is below its one-year median of 6.86X.



Meanwhile, following the share rally, DAVE is presently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales of 7.06X, which is above its one-year median of 4.53X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

SoFi has built a broader and more diversified financial platform. Its bank charter, growing membership and expanding product range make it a credible long-term fintech company. However, managing so many initiatives may make its next stage of growth harder to judge. For existing shareholders, it seems prudent to retain SOFI shares.



Dave carries greater concentration risk, but its strategy is easier to follow. ExtraCash solves a clear problem, CashAI supports data-driven decisions, and Dave Card and Dave Flex can deepen member relationships. Combined with its new funding arrangement, the focused expansion gives Dave the stronger investment case.



While SOFI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DAVE has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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