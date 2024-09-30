SoFi Techs's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on SoFi Techs.

Looking at options history for SoFi Techs (NASDAQ:SOFI) we detected 21 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 28% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $633,792 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $710,438.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $5.0 to $15.0 for SoFi Techs over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for SoFi Techs options trades today is 23129.17 with a total volume of 32,469.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for SoFi Techs's big money trades within a strike price range of $5.0 to $15.0 over the last 30 days.

SoFi Techs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $2.5 $2.43 $2.43 $10.00 $218.2K 5.1K 1.1K SOFI PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $3.85 $3.75 $3.85 $10.00 $192.5K 3.0K 2.5K SOFI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/01/24 $0.57 $0.56 $0.55 $8.00 $102.8K 6.6K 1.9K SOFI CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $2.07 $2.03 $2.03 $10.00 $101.4K 33.3K 601 SOFI CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $2.05 $2.02 $2.02 $10.00 $101.0K 33.3K 1.2K

About SoFi Techs

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. Initially known for its student loan refinancing business, the company has expanded its product offerings to include personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services, and financial planning. The company intends to be a one-stop shop for its clients' finances and operates solely through its mobile app and website. Through its acquisition of Galileo in 2020, the company also offers payment and account services for debit cards and digital banking.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding SoFi Techs, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

SoFi Techs's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 21,945,587, the price of SOFI is down by -1.3%, reaching $7.85. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 28 days from now.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for SoFi Techs, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.