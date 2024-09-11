SoFi Techs's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on SoFi Techs (NASDAQ:SOFI), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in SOFI often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for SoFi Techs. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 37% bullish and 50% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $55,590, and 7 calls, totaling $252,850.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $3.0 and $12.0 for SoFi Techs, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of SoFi Techs stands at 26103.86, with a total volume reaching 9,094.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in SoFi Techs, situated within the strike price corridor from $3.0 to $12.0, throughout the last 30 days.

SoFi Techs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $5.45 $5.4 $5.45 $12.00 $55.5K 2.2K 112 SOFI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $1.64 $1.55 $1.6 $10.00 $48.0K 33.5K 330 SOFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.15 $2.13 $2.15 $5.00 $43.0K 2.2K 206 SOFI CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $1.3 $1.28 $1.28 $6.00 $38.4K 7.3K 2.6K SOFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $4.8 $4.55 $4.8 $3.00 $38.4K 508 193

About SoFi Techs

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. Initially known for its student loan refinancing business, the company has expanded its product offerings to include personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services, and financial planning. The company intends to be a one-stop shop for its clients' finances and operates solely through its mobile app and website. Through its acquisition of Galileo in 2020, the company also offers payment and account services for debit cards and digital banking.

Having examined the options trading patterns of SoFi Techs, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is SoFi Techs Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 30,846,166, with SOFI's price up by 3.05%, positioned at $7.26. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 47 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

