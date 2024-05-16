SoFi Techs's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on SoFi Techs.

Looking at options history for SoFi Techs (NASDAQ:SOFI) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $112,095 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $246,657.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $20.0 for SoFi Techs over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for SoFi Techs's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of SoFi Techs's whale activity within a strike price range from $5.0 to $20.0 in the last 30 days.

SoFi Techs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/17/24 $0.29 $0.27 $0.27 $7.00 $85.1K 24.8K 4.0K SOFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.55 $2.5 $2.55 $7.00 $50.9K 33.5K 226 SOFI PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $9.85 $9.8 $9.85 $17.00 $47.2K 12 48 SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $0.53 $0.52 $0.53 $20.00 $44.2K 42.9K 2.0K SOFI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.35 $5.3 $5.35 $12.00 $34.5K 2.5K 76

About SoFi Techs

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. Initially known for its student loan refinancing business, the company has expanded its product offerings to include personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services, and financial planning. The company intends to be a one-stop shop for its clients' finances and operates solely through its mobile app and website. Through its acquisition of Galileo in 2020, the company also offers payment and account services for debit cards and digital banking.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with SoFi Techs, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

SoFi Techs's Current Market Status With a volume of 17,271,223, the price of SOFI is down -1.37% at $7.17. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 74 days. What Analysts Are Saying About SoFi Techs

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $8.0.

An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $10. An analyst from Wedbush downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $3. An analyst from Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on SoFi Techs, which currently sits at a price target of $11.

