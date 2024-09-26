SoFi Techs's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on SoFi Techs (NASDAQ:SOFI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SOFI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for SoFi Techs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 70% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $130,388, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $239,583.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $7.0 to $12.0 for SoFi Techs during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in SoFi Techs's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to SoFi Techs's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $7.0 to $12.0 over the preceding 30 days.

SoFi Techs Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $0.6 $0.58 $0.6 $10.00 $60.1K 23.3K 1.0K SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/27/24 $0.05 $0.04 $0.05 $8.00 $50.6K 34.2K 12.1K SOFI PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $0.97 $0.93 $0.93 $8.00 $36.8K 22.3K 447 SOFI PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.01 $0.99 $1.01 $8.00 $35.3K 22.3K 836 SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $3.4 $3.35 $3.4 $7.00 $34.0K 3.4K 106

About SoFi Techs

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. Initially known for its student loan refinancing business, the company has expanded its product offerings to include personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services, and financial planning. The company intends to be a one-stop shop for its clients' finances and operates solely through its mobile app and website. Through its acquisition of Galileo in 2020, the company also offers payment and account services for debit cards and digital banking.

Present Market Standing of SoFi Techs With a trading volume of 11,328,660, the price of SOFI is down by -0.11%, reaching $7.72. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 32 days from now.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

