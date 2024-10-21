SoFi Techs Unusual Options Activity For October 21

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on SoFi Techs.

Looking at options history for SoFi Techs (NASDAQ:SOFI) we detected 21 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 19% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $305,952 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $1,152,939.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $20.0 for SoFi Techs over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of SoFi Techs stands at 21652.88, with a total volume reaching 19,471.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in SoFi Techs, situated within the strike price corridor from $5.0 to $20.0, throughout the last 30 days.

SoFi Techs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.05 $5.95 $6.05 $5.00 $302.2K 19.1K 1.1K SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.0 $5.95 $6.0 $5.00 $191.4K 19.1K 2.2K SOFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.55 $3.5 $3.54 $7.00 $177.0K 51.1K 584 SOFI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $0.96 $0.94 $0.94 $10.00 $94.7K 18.4K 2.1K SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.0 $5.95 $6.0 $5.00 $91.2K 19.1K 2.7K

About SoFi Techs

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. Initially known for its student loan refinancing business, the company has expanded its product offerings to include personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services, and financial planning. The company intends to be a one-stop shop for its clients' finances and operates solely through its mobile app and website. Through its acquisition of Galileo in 2020, the company also offers payment and account services for debit cards and digital banking.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with SoFi Techs, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of SoFi Techs With a trading volume of 19,115,091, the price of SOFI is up by 1.42%, reaching $10.32. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 8 days from now.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for SoFi Techs with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.