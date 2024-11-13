SoFi Techs Unusual Options Activity For November 13

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on SoFi Techs (NASDAQ:SOFI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SOFI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 43 uncommon options trades for SoFi Techs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 48% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $222,151, and 38 are calls, for a total amount of $1,914,071.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $7.0 to $20.0 for SoFi Techs during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for SoFi Techs options trades today is 20623.65 with a total volume of 39,371.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for SoFi Techs's big money trades within a strike price range of $7.0 to $20.0 over the last 30 days.

SoFi Techs Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $2.59 $2.58 $2.59 $13.00 $129.5K 11.1K 959 SOFI CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $2.6 $2.58 $2.58 $13.00 $129.0K 11.1K 1.7K SOFI CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/22/24 $2.2 $1.98 $2.05 $12.00 $123.0K 2.7K 600 SOFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.05 $6.0 $6.05 $10.00 $118.5K 112.8K 3.9K SOFI PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $2.16 $2.07 $2.15 $10.00 $107.5K 11.3K 806

About SoFi Techs

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. Initially known for its student loan refinancing business, the company has expanded its product offerings to include personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services, and financial planning. The company intends to be a one-stop shop for its clients' finances and operates solely through its mobile app and website. Through its acquisition of Galileo in 2020, the company also offers payment and account services for debit cards and digital banking.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with SoFi Techs, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

SoFi Techs's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 34,622,876, with SOFI's price down by -0.9%, positioned at $13.7. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 75 days. Expert Opinions on SoFi Techs

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $10.875.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on SoFi Techs, which currently sits at a price target of $13. * An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on SoFi Techs, which currently sits at a price target of $13. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Neutral rating on SoFi Techs with a target price of $8. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on SoFi Techs, maintaining a target price of $9.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for SoFi Techs with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

