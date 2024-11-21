SoFi Techs Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on SoFi Techs. Our analysis of options history for SoFi Techs (NASDAQ:SOFI) revealed 33 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 54% of traders were bullish, while 39% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $184,500, and 30 were calls, valued at $4,348,485.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $27.0 for SoFi Techs over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in SoFi Techs's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to SoFi Techs's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $5.0 to $27.0 over the preceding 30 days.

SoFi Techs Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $5.8 $5.7 $5.75 $12.00 $1.3M 39.6K 2.6K SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.75 $4.65 $4.64 $15.00 $469.4K 48.2K 6.5K SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $2.32 $2.3 $2.32 $15.00 $464.0K 22.5K 2.3K SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.6 $4.55 $4.56 $15.00 $412.4K 48.2K 6.5K SOFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.75 $8.25 $8.75 $7.00 $168.8K 43.8K 694

About SoFi Techs

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. Initially known for its student loan refinancing business, the company has expanded its product offerings to include personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services, and financial planning. The company intends to be a one-stop shop for its clients' finances and operates solely through its mobile app and website. Through its acquisition of Galileo in 2020, the company also offers payment and account services for debit cards and digital banking.

Having examined the options trading patterns of SoFi Techs, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of SoFi Techs Currently trading with a volume of 41,387,484, the SOFI's price is up by 4.98%, now at $15.4. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 67 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for SoFi Techs

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $11.9.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on SoFi Techs with a target price of $13. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on SoFi Techs, which currently sits at a price target of $8. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on SoFi Techs, which currently sits at a price target of $16. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for SoFi Techs, targeting a price of $9. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Buy rating for SoFi Techs, targeting a price of $13.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for SoFi Techs with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.