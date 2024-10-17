SoFi Techs Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on SoFi Techs.

Looking at options history for SoFi Techs (NASDAQ:SOFI) we detected 19 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 15% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 84% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $310,811 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $1,368,474.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $3.0 to $12.0 for SoFi Techs during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for SoFi Techs's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of SoFi Techs's whale trades within a strike price range from $3.0 to $12.0 in the last 30 days.

SoFi Techs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/01/24 $0.8 $0.79 $0.78 $10.00 $234.3K 4.3K 183 SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.22 $2.19 $2.19 $8.00 $219.0K 69.3K 2.6K SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.22 $2.19 $2.19 $8.00 $219.0K 69.3K 1.6K SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.19 $2.17 $2.17 $8.00 $217.1K 69.3K 5.6K SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.19 $2.16 $2.16 $8.00 $216.0K 69.3K 6.7K

About SoFi Techs

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. Initially known for its student loan refinancing business, the company has expanded its product offerings to include personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services, and financial planning. The company intends to be a one-stop shop for its clients' finances and operates solely through its mobile app and website. Through its acquisition of Galileo in 2020, the company also offers payment and account services for debit cards and digital banking.

Having examined the options trading patterns of SoFi Techs, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of SoFi Techs With a volume of 30,641,426, the price of SOFI is down -2.14% at $9.82. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for SoFi Techs, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.