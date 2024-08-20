SoFi Techs Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on SoFi Techs. Our analysis of options history for SoFi Techs (NASDAQ:SOFI) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 10% of traders were bullish, while 70% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $437,276, and 6 were calls, valued at $200,065.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $2.0 and $12.0 for SoFi Techs, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of SoFi Techs stands at 8006.5, with a total volume reaching 3,621.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in SoFi Techs, situated within the strike price corridor from $2.0 to $12.0, throughout the last 30 days.

SoFi Techs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $4.6 $4.55 $4.6 $12.00 $183.9K 0 800 SOFI PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $4.65 $4.55 $4.6 $12.00 $183.9K 0 400 SOFI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.45 $3.35 $3.35 $5.00 $46.5K 21.4K 268 SOFI CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $1.78 $1.68 $1.7 $6.00 $39.1K 5.7K 411 SOFI PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.52 $1.51 $1.52 $7.00 $34.6K 24.8K 228

About SoFi Techs

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. Initially known for its student loan refinancing business, the company has expanded its product offerings to include personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services, and financial planning. The company intends to be a one-stop shop for its clients' finances and operates solely through its mobile app and website. Through its acquisition of Galileo in 2020, the company also offers payment and account services for debit cards and digital banking.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with SoFi Techs, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

SoFi Techs's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 24,838,320, the SOFI's price is down by -1.34%, now at $7.36. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 69 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for SoFi Techs

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $10.0.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $10. An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $10.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

