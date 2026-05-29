SoFi Technologies vs. Nu: Which Financial Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

SoFi Technologies is a leading U.S. digital financial platform with a growing member base of nearly 15 million.

Nu has achieved explosive growth in Latin America, serving approximately 135 million customers across three countries.

Which high-growth fintech stock offers the best value for your investment portfolio in 2026?

10 stocks we like better than SoFi Technologies ›

Are you looking to add a digital banking disruptor to your portfolio? Choosing between SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) and Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) depends on whether you prefer a U.S. consumer specialist or a Latin American growth engine.

Both companies are successfully chipping away at the market share of traditional banks by offering low-fee, digital-first products. While SoFi aims to become a financial super-app for American professionals, Nu has built a massive customer base across emerging markets like Brazil, making this a classic battle between steady domestic expansion and rapid international scaling.

The case for SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies functions as a one-stop shop for personal finance, catering to high-earning members with its mobile-first platform. It generates revenue by offering a suite of products, including personal loans, mortgages, and checking accounts, while also providing technology infrastructure through its Galileo and Technisys segments. By positioning itself as a modern alternative to legacy banks in the fintech stocks space, the company aims to capture the full lifecycle of its members.

For fiscal year 2025, revenue reached $3.6 billion, representing a significant 35% increase compared to the previous year. The company reported a net income of approximately $481.3 million, which translates to a net margin of roughly 13%. This net margin represents the percentage of total revenue that remains as profit after all expenses are paid, and it shows how much the company earns for every dollar it brings in.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 0.2. This ratio is calculated by dividing total debt by shareholder equity, helping you understand how much the business depends on loans versus its own capital. For FY 2025, free cash flow was negative $4.0 billion, which is the cash left over after the business pays for its daily operations and investments in physical property.

The case for Nu

Nu operates as one of the largest digital financial platforms globally, primarily serving customers in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. The company provides a range of low-fee services, including credit cards, savings accounts, and investment products, to over 135 million members. By leveraging a low-cost operating model and proprietary data, the company has rapidly expanded its footprint across Latin America without the need for traditional physical branches.

In FY 2025, revenue climbed to $16.3 billion, a robust 45% growth rate over the prior year. The company achieved a net income of nearly $2.9 billion, resulting in a net margin of approximately 18%. A net margin of this level shows that the business has reached a scale where it can generate substantial profit from its massive customer base.

Based on the December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is roughly 0.5x, indicating a balance between borrowed funds and shareholder equity. The current ratio is approximately 0.6x, a figure that compares current assets to current liabilities to assess short-term financial health. For FY 2025, free cash flow reached nearly $3.5 billion, meaning the company generated substantial cash after covering its operational needs and equipment purchases.

Risk profile comparison

SoFi Technologies faces risks from its reliance on a small number of loan purchasers and technology clients, as any disruption there could hurt its revenue. Because it functions as a bank, the company is also under the close watch of regulators like the Federal Reserve, which can impose strict capital requirements or change student loan policies. Furthermore, the company must fight for market share against massive traditional institutions such as JPMorgan Chase.

Nu operates in a highly competitive Latin American market where it goes head-to-head with regional giants like MercadoLibre. Because its business is concentrated in emerging markets, it is vulnerable to changes in local government regulations and economic instability in Brazil or Mexico. Fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and potential cybersecurity threats to its digital platform also present ongoing challenges to its operational stability.

Valuation comparison

Nu looks cheaper on both an earnings and sales basis, especially considering its lower forward P/E based on future earnings estimates.

Metric SoFi Technologies Nu Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 26.7x 14.7x 16.6x P/S ratio 4.3x 3.9x N/A

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

If you’ve spent time researching the fintech space, you’ve likely come across Nu and SoFi Technologies. But which of these two industry disruptors is a better fit for your portfolio? The answer likely comes down to your risk tolerance. Nu faces increased risk due to its primary Latin American market. Emerging markets are naturally less financially stable, and Nu investors may always face risks regarding foreign exchange rates and economic instability.

That being said, Nu is also much larger in terms of its customer count. It closed 2025 with 131 million customers, adding 17 million during the year, a 15% increase. SoFi is smaller, but growing faster, increasing its member count by 35% to 13.7 million members in 2025. Investors should watch not only total customer counts here, but also the financial metrics surrounding them, such as average revenue per customer and average cost to serve.

At a high level, both stocks are a bet on a new generation of technologically native financial customers embracing a range of financial services and staying loyal to a company as their financial needs expand. Nu looks to have the edge in terms of both net margin and valuation, but your choice will likely come down to your comfort in owning a company that focuses on a foreign, developing market. Another way to play that trend would be to invest in an ETF that holds both stocks, like the Global X FinTech ETF or the VanEck Digital Native Economy ETF.

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JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Sarah Sidlow has positions in SoFi Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase, MercadoLibre, and Nu Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.