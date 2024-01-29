SoFi Technologies Turns To Profit In Q4; Adj. Net Revenue Up 34%

(RTTNews) - SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) reported fourth quarter net income attributable to common stockholders?of $24.6 million compared to a loss of $50.2 million, last year. Profit per share was $0.02 compared to a loss of $0.05. Profit per share, excluding impact of goodwill impairment, was $0.02 compared to a loss of $0.05. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report breakeven per share, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter total GAAP net revenue was $615.4 million, up 35% relative to the prior-year period. Adjusted net revenue was $594.2 million, up 34%. Analysts on average had estimated $571.49 million in revenue.

The company expects to generate $550 to $560 million of adjusted net revenue in the first quarter, and GAAP net income of $10 to $20 million.

For 2024, the company expects GAAP net income in the range of $95 to $105 million, or GAAP EPS of $0.07 to $0.08.

Looking beyond 2024, the company expects 20% to 25% compound revenue growth for the time periods of 2023 through 2026. The company anticipates GAAP earnings per share between $0.55 and $0.80 in 2026.

Shares of SoFi Technologies are up 10% in pre-market trade on Monday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.