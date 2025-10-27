SoFi Technologies Stock Before Q3 Earnings: To Buy or Not to Buy?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI will report its third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 28, before the bell.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the to-be-reported quarter stands at 9 cents, indicating 80% growth from the year-ago reported quarter. The consensus estimate for revenues stands at $890.8 million, implying 29.2% year-over-year growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

There have been two upward revisions in earnings estimates in the past 60 days against one downward revision.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SOFI May Deliver Q3 Earnings Beat

Our model predicts a likely earnings beat for SOFI this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESPand a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

SOFI has an Earnings ESP of +5.44% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

SOFI May Deliver Strong Segmental Growth

We expect a significant year-over-year improvement in the company’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter, driven by healthy business from the Financial Services, Lending, and Technology Platforms segments.

The consensus estimate for Financial Services revenues is pegged at $375.13 million, indicating 57.5% year-over-year growth. The consensus mark for Lending revenues is pegged at $464 million, indicating 17% year-over-year growth. The Technology Platform segment is expected to grow 13%.

Investment Considerations

SOFI has seen its stock skyrocket, fueled by investor confidence in its digital-first model and the growing contribution of fee-based income streams. Shares have gained a massive 88% this year compared with a 4% rise in its industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company’s asset-light platform has scaled effectively, reducing reliance on traditional lending revenues and positioning SoFi as a disruptive force in consumer finance. Yet, the rally has pushed valuations into uncomfortable territory. Trading at a lofty forward earnings multiple, SoFi now carries expectations that may be difficult to sustain if growth slows, leaving little margin for error. The forward 12-month Price/Earnings ratio stands at 54.82X forward earnings, which is way higher than the industry’s average of 24.14X.

Despite the bullish run and rising earnings optimism, the stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), a sign that the rocket ride may cool off in the short term as investors digest the valuation.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

As SoFi feels a bit expensive right now, Block XYZ and Upstart UPST may offer better value. Block, trading at a forward P/E of 23.14X, stands out for its diversified ecosystem, including Cash App and Square. Investors value Block for its balanced revenue streams and long-term fintech vision. In a choppy market, XYZ may offer steadier ground.

Meanwhile, Upstart, with a forward P/E of 19.43X, continues to lean into its AI-driven lending platform. Though UPST has faced volatility, it remains a strong contender if credit conditions stabilize. For those seeking growth at more grounded valuations, both Block and UPST deserve consideration while SoFi cools off.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Block, Inc. (XYZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.