Is SoFi Technologies Stock a Buy After Its Strong Q1 2026 Earnings?

Investors appeared to take a measured approach immediately after SoFi Technologies SOFI released its first-quarter 2026 results on April 29, likely weighing the sustainability of the company’s rapid expansion against a shifting macro backdrop.

However, as management commentary and forward guidance were digested more carefully, sentiment improved noticeably, helping the stock gain nearly 5% since the earnings release. The market’s positive reaction seems closely tied to SOFI’s accelerating member growth, record loan originations, expanding profitability and management’s confidence despite assuming no Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2026.

The quarter reinforced SoFi’s transformation from a digital lender into a broader financial ecosystem powered by technology, banking, and increasingly diversified revenue streams.

Revenue Growth Remains Robust

SoFi delivered adjusted net revenues of $1.09 billion in the first quarter, representing 41% year-over-year growth. The figure also exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 billion by 4.7%, reflecting continued momentum across lending, financial services, and member engagement activities.

Image Source: SOFI

The company’s ability to sustain growth above 40% at its current scale remains one of the most compelling aspects of the investment story. Importantly, management highlighted that SoFi achieved its 18th consecutive quarter, meeting the Rule of 40 benchmark, supported by 41% revenue growth and EBITDA margins of 31%.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $340 million during the quarter, while net income reached $167 million. Earnings per share came in at 12 cents, matching the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased 100% year over year. Even though EPS did not produce a surprise, profitability metrics continued improving as the company scaled efficiently.

Margins also remained healthy. Adjusted EBITDA margin stood near 31%, demonstrating SoFi’s ability to convert strong revenue growth into expanding earnings power. Meanwhile, net interest margin reached 5.94%, remaining well above the 5% threshold management expects to sustain for the foreseeable future.

Member and Product Expansion Fuel Long-Term Opportunity

One of the strongest indicators of SoFi’s platform strength was its continued member acquisition momentum. The company added a record 1.1 million new members during the quarter, increasing total members 35% year over year to 14.7 million.

Image Source: SOFI

Product adoption trends were equally impressive. SoFi added a record 1.8 million new products in the quarter, bringing total products to 22.2 million. Rising product penetration remains critical because it increases customer stickiness, expands cross-selling opportunities and enhances long-term monetization potential.

The rapid expansion of the member ecosystem suggests SoFi’s brand positioning continues resonating strongly with digitally focused consumers seeking integrated financial solutions. The relaunch of SoFi Plus with expanded benefits also appears to be supporting engagement trends.

Image Source: SOFI

Lending Segment Continues to Drive Momentum

The Lending segment delivered GAAP net revenues of $642.4 million, reflecting a robust 55% increase from the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net revenues for the segment climbed 53% year over year to $629.3 million, underscoring continued strength in lending activity and demand trends.

Loan originations reached a record $12.2 billion during the quarter, up 68% year over year. Of this amount, $9.2 billion came from the lending business, while $3 billion was generated through the loan platform business.

Personal loans, student loan refinancing and home loans all contributed positively. Management also emphasized that demand from loan platform partners remained extremely robust, with three new partnerships representing approximately $3.6 billion in commitments.

Importantly, management clarified that the loan platform business activity largely represents originations that would not otherwise be retained on SoFi’s balance sheet. This approach allows the company to expand lending activity without requiring equivalent capital deployment, supporting scalable growth.

The company now expects lending adjusted net revenue growth of at least 30% for full-year 2026, signaling continued confidence in consumer demand and credit quality trends.

Financial Services Segment Emerges as a Major Growth Engine

While lending remains important, SoFi’s diversification strategy continues gaining traction. The Financial Services segment delivered revenue growth of 41% year over year to $429 million during the quarter.

Deposit growth remained particularly strong. Total deposits increased by $2.7 billion sequentially to $40.2 billion, providing SoFi with a relatively low-cost funding base that supports profitability and lending flexibility.

The company also continued expanding into new opportunities in digital assets and business banking. During the quarter, SoFi began minting SoFiUSD and partnered with Mastercard to enable settlement capabilities across Mastercard’s global payments network.

Management also officially launched its business banking platform, aiming to integrate traditional banking and crypto-related services into a regulated offering for businesses. These initiatives reflect SoFi’s effort to broaden its addressable market beyond consumer finance.

Technology Platform Weakness Remains a Concern

Despite strong consolidated results, the Technology Platform segment continued facing pressure. Revenue in the segment totaled $75 million during the quarter, declining 27% year over year, and was negatively impacted by the loss of a large customer discussed previously by management.

Although leadership expressed confidence that growth should accelerate on a like-for-like basis later in the year, the segment remains an area investors are watching carefully. Management is attempting to reposition the business under a unified SoFi Technology Solutions brand alongside a restructured go-to-market strategy.

The company expects Technology Platform revenue of approximately $325 million for full-year 2026, indicating a more gradual recovery path relative to the stronger momentum visible in lending and financial services.

Guidance Strengthened Investor Confidence

One of the key drivers behind the favorable stock reaction appears to be management’s confident outlook despite a more challenging rate environment.

For the second quarter of 2026, SoFi expects adjusted net revenues of roughly $1.115 billion, representing approximately 30% year-over-year growth. Adjusted EBITDA margin is projected near 30%, equivalent to around $330 million in EBITDA.

Management maintained a confident outlook for full-year 2026 as well, reflecting continued optimism around growth momentum and operational execution. The company expects total members to increase by at least 30% year over year. Adjusted net revenue is projected to reach approximately $4.655 billion, implying annual growth of roughly 30%. Management also anticipates adjusted EBITDA of nearly $1.6 billion, translating to an impressive EBITDA margin of approximately 34%. In addition, adjusted net income is expected to reach around $825 million, representing a healthy margin of nearly 18%. Adjusted earnings are projected at approximately 60 cents per share for the year.

Notably, management updated its macro assumptions and now expects no rate cuts during 2026. Despite this more conservative interest-rate outlook, the company maintained its full-year guidance unchanged, signaling confidence in operating momentum and business resilience.

That reassurance likely helped investors become more comfortable with the sustainability of SoFi’s growth trajectory.

Should Investors Buy SoFi Stock After Earnings?

SoFi’s first-quarter results reinforced many of the company’s long-term strengths, including rapid member growth, expanding profitability, rising product adoption, and strong lending demand. The company also demonstrated confidence by maintaining its full-year outlook despite assuming a tougher interest-rate environment. However, concerns surrounding the Technology Platform business, evolving competitive pressures, and the stock’s elevated expectations may limit near-term upside potential. SoFi continues to execute well operationally and remains positioned for long-term expansion, but investors may benefit from remaining patient after the recent rally. Existing shareholders could consider holding their positions while monitoring progress in execution consistency and segment diversification.

SOFI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Recent Earnings Snapshots

Trane Technologies TT reported impressive fourth-quarter 2025 results.

TT’s quarterly earnings of $2.86 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.4% and increased 9.6% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $5.1 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.3% and increased 5.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Booz Allen Hamilton BAH posted mixed results for the third-quarter fiscal 2026.

BAH’s earnings per share of $1.77 beat the consensus mark by 40.5% and increased 14.2% from the year-ago quarter. However, revenues of $2.6 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.9% and declined 10.2% from the year-ago quarter.

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