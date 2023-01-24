SoFi Technologies (SOFI) to Report Q4 Earnings: What Awaits?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 30, before market open.

SOFI’s surprise history has been impressing so far. It witnessed an earnings surprise of 4.1% in the last four quarters (two beats and two meets), on average.

Let’s check out the expectations in detail.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $425.7 million, indicating a 49.1% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The top line is likely to have benefited from strength in all three business segments, namely Lending (led by growth in both interest income and non-interest income), Financial Services (owing to strength in SoFi Credit Card, SoFi Invest and Lending as a Service) and Technology Platform (due to strong Galileo & Technisys revenues). Growth in members, products and cross-buy is likely to have acted as a tailwind.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s loss is currently pegged at 9 cents per share. A loss of 9 cents per share was also reported in the year-ago quarter.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

SoFi Technologies, Inc. price-eps-surprise | SoFi Technologies, Inc. Quote

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for SoFi Technologies this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

SOFI has an Earnings ESP of -8.11% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Trane Technologies plc TT has an Earnings ESP of +0.15% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Trane Technologies has an expected earnings growth rate of 9% for the current year 2023. TT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.4%, on average.

Riot Blockchain RIOT has an Earnings ESP of +16.67% and is Zacks #3 Ranked.

Riot has an expected revenue growth rate of 49% for the current year 2023.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Trane Technologies plc (TT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.