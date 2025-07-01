SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Surges 6.0%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) shares ended the last trading session 6% higher at $18.21. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 29.2% gain over the past four weeks.

The stock has witnessed this price hike as the company’s top line gains from strong member and product growth. The rapid scaling of the SoFi Money business has contributed to this outcome.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.06 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +500%. Revenues are expected to be $803.09 million, up 34.5% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For SoFi Technologies, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 5% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on SOFI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

SoFi Technologies is part of the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (ATLC), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 2.2% higher at $54.75. ATLC has returned 9.2% in the past month.

For Atlanticus, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.48. This represents a change of +49.5% from what the company reported a year ago. Atlanticus currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

