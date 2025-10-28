SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) reported $949.63 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 37.7%. EPS of $0.11 for the same period compares to $0.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.6% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $890.83 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.09, the EPS surprise was +22.22%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Total Accounts - Technology Platform segment : 157.86 million versus 165.69 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: 157.86 million versus 165.69 million estimated by three analysts on average. Total Products - Financial Services segment : 16.09 million compared to the 15.67 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: 16.09 million compared to the 15.67 million average estimate based on three analysts. Members : 12.64 million versus 12.52 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: 12.64 million versus 12.52 million estimated by two analysts on average. Total Products : 18.55 million versus 18.53 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: 18.55 million versus 18.53 million estimated by two analysts on average. Total Noninterest Income : $376.49 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $346.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +41.5%.

: $376.49 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $346.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +41.5%. Net Interest Income : $585.11 million versus $546.51 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +35.8% change.

: $585.11 million versus $546.51 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +35.8% change. Other : $56.45 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $44.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +42.7%.

: $56.45 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $44.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +42.7%. Technology products and solutions : $89.71 million compared to the $96.42 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.3% year over year.

: $89.71 million compared to the $96.42 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.3% year over year. Loan origination, sales, and securitizations : $65.43 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $67.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.6%.

: $65.43 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $67.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.6%. Total Interest Income : $891.56 million versus $845.24 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.3% change.

: $891.56 million versus $845.24 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.3% change. Loan platform fees : $164.9 million versus $144.92 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $164.9 million versus $144.92 million estimated by two analysts on average. Total net revenue- Other: $-65.98 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $-65.47 million.

Here is how SoFi Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of SoFi Technologies have returned +8.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

