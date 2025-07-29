SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2025, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) reported revenue of $858.23 million, up 43.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.08, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $805.44 million, representing a surprise of +6.55%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +33.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.06.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Total Accounts - Technology Platform segment : 160.05 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 164.72 million.

: 160.05 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 164.72 million. Total Products - Financial Services segment : 14.86 million versus 14.72 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: 14.86 million versus 14.72 million estimated by three analysts on average. Members : 11.75 million compared to the 11.01 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: 11.75 million compared to the 11.01 million average estimate based on two analysts. Total Products : 17.14 million versus 17.29 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: 17.14 million versus 17.29 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net Interest Income : $517.84 million compared to the $514.83 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $517.84 million compared to the $514.83 million average estimate based on four analysts. Total Noninterest Income : $337.11 million versus $295.7 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $337.11 million versus $295.7 million estimated by four analysts on average. Total Interest Income : $792.41 million compared to the $784.53 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $792.41 million compared to the $784.53 million average estimate based on three analysts. Other : $48.05 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $38.77 million.

: $48.05 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $38.77 million. Technology products and solutions : $90.8 million compared to the $91.42 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $90.8 million compared to the $91.42 million average estimate based on three analysts. Loan origination, sales, and securitizations : $70.86 million versus $58.22 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $70.86 million versus $58.22 million estimated by three analysts on average. Total Adjusted net revenue- Lending : $446.8 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $428.27 million.

: $446.8 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $428.27 million. Contribution profit (loss)- Lending: $244.71 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $247.27 million.

Here is how SoFi Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of SoFi Technologies have returned +15.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.