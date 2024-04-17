SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Price Target Increased by 5.53% to 9.08

The average one-year price target for SoFi Technologies (NasdaqGS:SOFI) has been revised to 9.08 / share. This is an increase of 5.53% from the prior estimate of 8.60 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.04 to a high of 12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.08% from the latest reported closing price of 7.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 803 funds or institutions reporting positions in SoFi Technologies. This is an increase of 65 owner(s) or 8.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOFI is 0.18%, an increase of 9.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.90% to 391,646K shares. The put/call ratio of SOFI is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 31,154K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,221K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,049K shares, representing an increase of 7.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOFI by 20.93% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,967K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,785K shares, representing an increase of 5.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOFI by 15.62% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 14,973K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,265K shares, representing an increase of 4.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOFI by 14.81% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 14,620K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,163K shares, representing a decrease of 3.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOFI by 2.51% over the last quarter.

SoFi Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. operates as a financial technology company. The Company offers financial services platform for borrowing, saving, spending, and investing. SoFi Technologies serves customers in the United States.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.