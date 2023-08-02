SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Price Target Increased by 14.71% to 9.45

The average one-year price target for SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) has been revised to 9.45 / share. This is an increase of 14.71% from the prior estimate of 8.24 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.03 to a high of 16.80 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.45% from the latest reported closing price of 11.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 697 funds or institutions reporting positions in SoFi Technologies. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 2.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOFI is 0.17%, a decrease of 9.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.99% to 319,876K shares. The put/call ratio of SOFI is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 31,154K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,056K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,473K shares, representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOFI by 24.74% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,554K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,125K shares, representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOFI by 29.21% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,052K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,567K shares, representing an increase of 4.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOFI by 26.94% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,433K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,205K shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOFI by 26.96% over the last quarter.

SoFi Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. operates as a financial technology company. The Company offers financial services platform for borrowing, saving, spending, and investing. SoFi Technologies serves customers in the United States.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.